Ozark and Christian County asking voters to pass a 3% tax on marijuana

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Voters will go to the polls on April 4. One big topic we’re watching is city and county taxes on marijuana.

The city of Ozark is proposing a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana, which will fund the police department. Christian County is also asking for a 3% tax.

Swin Dispensaries in Ozark discussed the possibility of multiple added sales taxes if voters approve them in the April election.

“We will see an increase in tax and will see a decrease in happy customers, and it won’t be our fault,” said Blake Swindall, CEO of Swin Dispensaries. “They are not adding more tax on a county level to alcohol, to nicotine so why would you want to do that with cannabis.”

One Christian County commissioner does not consider this “double tax dipping.”

“When you go to the grocery store paying a city, county, and state tax, there are layers of taxes, and I look at is not double dipping but the layering of taxes,” said County Commissioner Lynn Morris.

Morris says they did have some back and forth with the Missouri Department of Revenue at first, but the final verdict is that it’s allowed.

“I think the department of revenue reversed their decision after they studied the issue more,” said Morris.

The Missouri Department of Revenue shared this statement about layering taxes:

“The Department of Revenue advised political subdivisions in late February that the language used in Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution was ambiguous and there are two interpretations of the ‘stacking tax’ issue. At the moment, neither interpretation is absolute; however, the taxation portion of Article XIV does require that tax authorizations be submitted in a proposal “to the voters of the political subdivision, at a municipal, county or state general, primary or special election.” The Department will not supersede the decisions of the people on sales tax for adult marijuana nor the meaning of the constitutional verbiage when there is not a definitive answer. Municipalities and counties may put the additional tax on the ballot, but Missourians will ultimately decide what they support.”

As for business owner Blake Swindall, he worries about price matching.

“In the future, there’s going to be a worry because people always price match, and they are immediately going to think I have a higher tax in this location,” said Swindall. “They won’t consider my normal prices of flour, my normal prices on a bag of gummies.”

Springfield voters will not consider a similar tax at the polls in April. However, you could see this type of ballot question later in the year.

