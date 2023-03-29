Scientists find secret ingredient in da Vinci paintings

Footage shows the Leonardo da Vinci paintings Mona Lisa and Salvator Mundi. (CNN, Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings may have had a secret ingredient.

According to a new study, “old masters” like da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli and Rembrandt may have used egg yolk in their oil paintings.

Trace quantities of protein have been detected in the classic paintings.

While it was originally believed to have been from contamination, researchers now say it was intentional.

They say adding egg yolk could tune the properties of the oil paint in drastic ways, such as showing age and brush strokes differently.

It would also make the paint more resistant to humidity.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Julin. Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office
Florida man charged for pointing a gun at Hells Angels members during a fight at an Ozark, Mo. brewery
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.
Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks
Late March and next month is the time to start looking for the treasured morels across the...
Morel season has returned to the Ozarks
James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on...
CAPTURED: Camden County deputies arrest man wanted in shooting investigation

Latest News

Members of the public stand in the back of Room 149 at the Arkansas State Capitol to monitor a...
Arkansas bathroom bill condemned as too extreme is revamped
The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
Footage of da Vinci paintings Mona Lisa, Salvator Mundi