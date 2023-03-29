SPONSORED The Place: Dino’s recipe for ‘chocoroons’

Dino Kartsonakis and Chef Paul stop by with a delightful recipe for their version of a macaroon called a “chocoroon” currently available at their cafe.

Here is the recipe -

Start by making a 1/2 batch of your favorite chocolate cake batter. Then with a pair of tongs, dip the cookie completely in the batter, and place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

When your cookie sheet is full, place cookies in the oven at 350° for 8 to 10 minutes chocolate batter will quickly become spongy. At this point take the cookie sheet out of the oven and remove the cookies onto a cooling rack.

Pour a thin layer of dark chocolate ganache to completely cover each cookie. For the final touch melt some white chocolate chips with a touch of heavy cream. It was just enough cream to make white chocolate then enough to drizzle over the turkey chocolate already on the cookie. Cool and serve

