SPONSORED The Place: Dino’s recipe for ‘chocoroons’

By Michael Gibson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Dino Kartsonakis and Chef Paul stop by with a delightful recipe for their version of a macaroon called a “chocoroon” currently available at their cafe.

Here is the recipe -

Start by making a 1/2 batch of your favorite chocolate cake batter.  Then with a pair of tongs, dip the cookie completely in the batter, and place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

When your cookie sheet is full, place cookies in the oven at 350° for 8 to 10 minutes chocolate batter will quickly become spongy. At this point take the cookie sheet out of the oven and remove the cookies onto a cooling rack.

Pour a thin layer of dark chocolate ganache to completely cover each cookie. For the final touch melt some white chocolate chips with a touch of heavy cream. It was just enough cream to make white chocolate then enough to drizzle over the turkey chocolate already on the cookie. Cool and serve

