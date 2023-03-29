Springfield pharmacist says everyone should have Narcan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Food and Drug Administration approved an over-the-counter opioid antidote that saves lives. The nasal spray containing naloxone, the generic for Narcan, will come in a package of two doses.

Springfield pharmacist Tom Mengwasser says it can save more than those abusing drugs.

“You may get your pills mixed up, you may get your mom’s Norco mixed in with your stuff, or your three-year-old kid might find your mom’s Norco and take two or three of them,” he says. “It’s something you need to have in your medicine cabinet for when someone does that.”

The over-the-counter version has not rolled out yet. It may take time before it does. You can expect to see it in more places than just at the pharmacy, like gas stations and supermarkets.

You’ll likely need to go to the counter to ask for it first.

“I think eventually you’ll just see it in the cough and cold aisle,” Mengwasser says.

Ralph Begay, the assistant director of recovery services for Burrell Health, says the FDA decision couldn’t have come sooner. He says it is just like knowing CPR and hoping never to use it. Having Narcan on hand is something he hopes everyone will do.

“I’ve seen my fair share of individuals have an opioid reversal, he says. “And their lives were changed. They were given another chance.”

