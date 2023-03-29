Springfield pharmacist says everyone should have Narcan

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Food and Drug Administration approved an over-the-counter opioid antidote that saves lives. The nasal spray containing naloxone, the generic for Narcan, will come in a package of two doses.

Springfield pharmacist Tom Mengwasser says it can save more than those abusing drugs.

“You may get your pills mixed up, you may get your mom’s Norco mixed in with your stuff, or your three-year-old kid might find your mom’s Norco and take two or three of them,” he says. “It’s something you need to have in your medicine cabinet for when someone does that.”

The over-the-counter version has not rolled out yet. It may take time before it does. You can expect to see it in more places than just at the pharmacy, like gas stations and supermarkets.

You’ll likely need to go to the counter to ask for it first.

“I think eventually you’ll just see it in the cough and cold aisle,” Mengwasser says.

Ralph Begay, the assistant director of recovery services for Burrell Health, says the FDA decision couldn’t have come sooner. He says it is just like knowing CPR and hoping never to use it. Having Narcan on hand is something he hopes everyone will do.

“I’ve seen my fair share of individuals have an opioid reversal, he says. “And their lives were changed. They were given another chance.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
Jeremy Julin. Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office
Florida man charged for pointing a gun at Hells Angels members during a fight at an Ozark, Mo. brewery
A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.
Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks
Late March and next month is the time to start looking for the treasured morels across the...
Morel season has returned to the Ozarks
Driver dies in four-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

It can come in a hurry and cover roads in a matter of minutes. What you need to be aware of in...
Logan-Rogersville water rescue team talks about avoiding life-threatening car stalls in flood waters
All modes of severe weather are possible Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Weather Chances Friday Increasing
Crooks are trying to steal your money and identity.
On Your Side: Department of Homeland Security phone scam alert
Crooks use Caller ID Spoofing
On Your Side: Department of Homeland Security phone scam alert
Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Berkley Stunna 112+1 in the color of Table Rock shad