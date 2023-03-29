Springfield’s Convoy of Hope distributing supplies in tornado-ravaged Mississippi

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-based Convoy of Hope is assisting victims of tornadoes in Mississippi.

The relief agency is on the ground in Amory, Mississippi.

Workers with the disaster relief agency are distributing basic necessities like water, food, and cleaning supplies. Convoy of Hope also provides chainsaw crews to clear storm debris.

“You look around, and you see the trees, the level of destruction that’s everywhere,” said Ethan Forhetz of Convoy of Hope. “Trees are down. There’s just debris throughout some people’s yards all along. It’s very clear where the tornado swatch has gone.”

Many homes and businesses remain without poewr or water. More than 20 people died when the tornadoes hit last week.

