‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe

Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an autopsy is being done to determine what happened.(Maryland Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) – The Maryland Zoo is mourning the unexpected loss of a beloved 6-year-old female giraffe named Willow.

According to the zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an autopsy is being done to determine what happened.

The zoo said that Willow began showing a sharp decrease in appetite Friday. While gastrointestinal issues are not uncommon in giraffes, zookeepers began treating Willow and monitoring her around the clock.

The zoo said Willow appeared to be stable but then sharply declined on Monday, when she died.

“This is a tremendous loss, and we know our members, guests and friends feel it too,” the zoo said in a news release. “Since her birth, Willow has inspired joy and compassion in thousands of people. She grew from an awkward calf with ossicones that looked like pigtails to a beautiful icon of the Zoo and her vulnerable species.”

Willow was born at the Maryland Zoo to mom Juma and dad Caesar, who still reside in the Giraffe House. Willow was named during a public contest that drew more than 26,000 votes.

“We could go on about Willow’s goofy personality and many life milestones and know those topics will be in conversations today in our barns and your homes. We know you understand how special Willow was and the significance of her loss.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
Jeremy Julin. Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office
Florida man charged for pointing a gun at Hells Angels members during a fight at an Ozark, Mo. brewery
A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.
Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks
Late March and next month is the time to start looking for the treasured morels across the...
Morel season has returned to the Ozarks
Driver dies in four-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz takes his seat at a crowded Senate Health, Education,...
Starbucks’ Howard Schultz defends union stance before Senate
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares his advice on perennials.
Garden Spot: Time to move perennials
Garden Spot: Time to move perennials
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont questioned former CEO Howard Schultz about whether he engaged in...
Sanders quizzes former Starbucks CEO about union busting
Meet the Candidates: Springfield School Board candidates address what they consider the biggest issue facing schools