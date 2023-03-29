ON YOUR SIDE RECALL: Company recalls pasta dish sold at HyVee grocery chain

(KSFY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A company announced Tuesday that it is recalling a packaged pasta dish sold in HyVee grocery stores in eight Midwestern states.

Chester, Illinois-based Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. said it was recalling HyVee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet Meals produced at a plant in Steeleville, Illinois, because of undeclared milk in the product. The milk could be dangerous to people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.

The recall is for lots packaged in 5.2 ounce cartons that have a best by date of Feb. 8, 2024. The food was sold at HyVee and Dollar Fresh Market stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

People can return packages to HyVee stores for a refund or can discard it.

Hy-Vee is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say text regarding school shooting was a hoax.
Police say texts regarding shootings sent to several high schools in the Ozarks are unfounded; police investigating
Jeremy Julin. Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office
Florida man charged for pointing a gun at Hells Angels members during a fight at an Ozark, Mo. brewery
A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.
Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Homeowners grabbing grass seed for the warmer months
Homeowners grabbing grass seed for the warmer months
Lawmakers continue to review whether TikTok is a danger to national security. (CNN, GETTY...
Arkansas sues TikTok, Meta over privacy, child safety claims
Flooding in the Ozarks leads to trash in waterways
What is left of the Mall at Turtle Creek after the tornado of 2020 took out the middle part of...
THREE YEARS LATER: Jonesboro still working to repair after devastating tornado