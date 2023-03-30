Adam Wainwright performs the National Anthem on Opening Day at Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was performed by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. March 30, 2023.(Brenden Schaeffer)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In what is expected to be his final season with the Cardinals and as a big-league pitcher, Adam Wainwright would have been an obvious choice to draw the start on the mound for Thursday’s opening day game at Busch Stadium. Unfortunately, he suffered a groin injury during a workout at the World Baseball Classic that has landed him on the injured list to begin the year.

Although he won’t deliver any pitches in Thursday’s game between the Cardinals and Blue Jays, Wainwright was on pitch in his delivery of the Star-Spangled Banner during the pre-game ceremonies at Busch Stadium. In a move that aroused a roar from the sea of red at Busch, public address announcer John Ulett shared that “one of the most up-and-coming singers from right here in St. Louis” would be performing the anthem.

Ulett let the cat out of the bag when he continued the introduction by saying, “kicking off his final season as a player in St. Louis...”

The best reaction came from Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery, whose jaw practically dropped onto the infield dirt as he watched Wainwright, standing right beside him, suddenly step out from the line of Cardinals down the first base line to take his place in the spotlight.

His rendition of the national anthem in front of a packed Busch Stadium on the opening day of another year of America’s pastime had to be yet another moment on the Americana bucket list for the patriotic Cardinal. Wainwright notably had the opportunity to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic earlier this spring.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri House votes to strip state funding from public libraries
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
There is still a risk of scattered severe storms on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather and damaging wind Friday
Courtesy: KMOV
5 Missouri officers injured; suspected DWI driver arrested
Moped driver dies in a multiple-vehicle crash in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs
Cubs get closer Wade Davis from Royals for OF Jorge Soler
Arrieta moves to 9-0 as Cubs edge Cardinals 9-8
Atlanta Braves fire manager after terrible start
Royals sign C Perez to $52 million extension