Amber Alert issued for Florida boy; child’s mother found dead, police say

Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WWSB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for Taylen Mosley, a 2-year-old child in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He was last seen in the area of the 11600 block of 4th St. N. and went missing Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Police detectives say this situation is connected with a homicide investigation. About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the body of a 20-year-old woman, Pashun Jeffery, was found inside her St. Petersburg apartment.

Taylen Mosley is the victim’s son. The child could be in danger and a search is underway for his whereabouts.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Taylen is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774, the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri House votes to strip state funding from public libraries
There is still a risk of scattered severe storms on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather and damaging wind Friday
Police say a motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash at a busy Springfield intersection.
Motorcyclist dies in crash at busy Springfield intersection
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
Courtesy: KMOV
5 Missouri officers injured; suspected DWI driver arrested

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Been to a restaurant or drive-thru? You've probably experienced the workforce shortage that...
New Springfield eateries are entering a workforce depleted market- what do they do?
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Who’s who in the Manhattan DA’s Donald Trump indictment