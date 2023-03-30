Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. declares for 2023 NBA Draft

The Razorback guard hit the go-ahead jumper to boost Arkansas to the SEC Quarterfinals.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Nick Smith Jr. is turning pro.

The Razorback guard announced Thursday morning that he’s declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. Smith appeared in 17 games for Arkansas, averaging 12 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist a night. The North Little Rock alum missed nearly 2 months with a knee injury.

Smith hit the game winning shot against Auburn in the SEC Tournament. His best Hog performance was a 26 point outing against Georgia in February.

Smith is projected as a 1st Round pick, he continues a trend of Hogs on the NBA radar under Eric Musselman. Isaiah Joe was drafted in 2020, Moses Moody in 2021, Jaylin Williams in 2022.

Nick Smith Jr. in NBA Mock Drafts

Bleacher Report: #9 overall (Magic)

NBC: #9 overall (Jazz)

The Ringer: #10 overall (Raptors)

