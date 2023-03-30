Athletes of the Week: Nikki and Kita Wood, Rogersville soccer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

When watching Rogersville girls soccer, you might think you’re seeing double, because you are.

Nikki and Kita Wood were turning heads on the field even before high school.

“I knew that there was something coming up, I wasn’t sure exactly what I just knew that they were good. This has kind of blown me away,” said Rogersville Soccer Coach Brett Wubbena.

The pandemic canceled their freshmen season, but since then the two sisters have taken off.

“We get a lot of goals from them, and we get a lot of assists from them,” Wubbena said.

“She’s my assister,” said Nikki. “This year I think I’m going to give her a lot of assists so we kind of just balance each other out everywhere we go.”

