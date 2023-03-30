Delays increasing passport wait times ahead of summer vacation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re heading out on a summer vacation out of the country, act now to get your passport.

An influx of applications locally and nationwide are causing delays in getting passports. The State Department reports an unprecedented 500,000 passport applications weekly, a 30% increase from 2022.

The Springfield-Greene County Library offers passport services. Zach Hollingshad, a reference associate with The Library Center, says getting your passport can take up to 13 weeks.

“We found out recently that because of the amount of applications that we’re dealing with at the library and just around the U.S. that the amount of time for just a basic shipping on passports is 10 to 13 weeks, and the expedite is now seven to nine weeks,” said Hollingshad. “I would do it as soon as you can. Give us a call so we can book you an appointment.”

The library says if you need a passport, the best way is to schedule an appointment with them. They do take walk-ins, but those can take longer.

Make sure you bring all the appropriate documents to your appointment. You’ll need your application, a birth certificate, a driver’s license, and a way to pay, preferably by card or check.

To learn more about what you need to get a passport, or to schedule an appointment with the Springfield-Greene County Library, click here.

