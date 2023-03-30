Fact Finders: What’s the future of the 160 Grand Prix near Nixa?

NEAR NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Some of you noticed the Go Kart track on the southern Greene County-Northern Christian County line appeared to be up for sale and possibly closed for good. So, our viewer Kevin wanted to know: Is the Go Kart track on the way to Nixa closed forever?

For years, families loaded up the kids to take a five-lap race around the track. For months, you could only imagine the sound of the engines racing around the 160 Grand Prix. In weeks, the cars stuck in storage could be back on the track.

“It’s exciting,” said new owner Jason Madura. “Will be fun. I like to play on the track anyway.”

KY3 is told the previous owner had a serious health scare. He put up the for sale sign. The new owner says he didn’t want the business wiped out. So, he moved in to buy the place.

“Someone said they were gonna bulldoze it,” explained Madura. “So, I thought we’d buy it and put it back to work for the kids out here.”

Madura plans to renovate the putt-putt golf course. He’ll take the palm trees down. And you’ll see a race car-themed mini-golf course in the future. And the batting cages will be open once again after being shut down for some time.

“Eventually, hopefully, put another track in next door here,” added Madura. “Larger. Another track. Yes.”

All this from a guy with no experience running a place like this. Jason runs a commercial electrical company.

“We actually wire up Dollar Tree stores everywhere,” said Madura.

As for the former owner Lloyd Hurst, you will very likely see him back in his seat in the ticket booth this summer.

“He’ll be out here for sure,” explained Madura. “He’s excited to get it back opened up. He’s excited to come in here and sell some tickets again.”

Jason is hoping to start the engines by mid-April. Tickets will be $7 for five laps around the track.

So, our viewer Kevin will be happy to know, we’re going to slide this one to NO. The 160 Grand Prix is NOT closed for good.

