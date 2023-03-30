Former Kickapoo High School star, Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile announces future

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) blocks a shot from Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24)...
Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) blocks a shot from Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Springfield Kickapoo High School graduate Trevon Brazile announced he will return to the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team next year.

Brazile suffered a season-ending knee injury in December. The sophomore forward played in only nine games. He averaged nearly 12 points and six rebounds in those games. He also shot 38% from 3-point range.

His absence impacted the Hogs during the tough Southeastern Conference schedule. The Hogs made a third-straight Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, losing in the West Regional to UConn. Arkansas finished the season 22-14.

Many NBA draft experts projected Brazile as a late-first-round or second-round selection before the season began. Brazile transferred to Arkansas after spending his freshman year at the University of Missouri.

Fellow teammate, guard Nick Smith, Jr., announced his intentions on Thursday to enter the NBA Draft.

