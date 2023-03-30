House bill could prevent public universities and colleges from using diversity, equity and inclusion statements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week the Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill that could impact government-funded colleges like Missouri State.

At issue, diversity, equity, and inclusion language on things like job and admission applications.

“I don’t know that it really has upset the apple cart that much,” said Dr. Algerian Hart, Chief Diversity Officer for Missouri State University

He says school officials have been reviewing the university’s process.

He said, “We had already, as an institution, begun to identify, how are we engaging when it comes to our application process.”

Missouri State House Bill 1196, passed Monday, would put an end to what public universities and colleges can ask on a job or admittance application in reference to how a person identifies.

“Some of the misconceptions when we look at diversity statements are that it’s about ethnicity and race. Diversity can be about disability, it can be you’re rural. It can be that you come from an urban area. Maybe you’re the first generation. Maybe you’re the third generation. It could be your faith. All of that makes up diversity,” said Hart.

He says the university is dedicated to its students.

“We still have to be able to meet their needs on our campus. That is where our anxiety, a little bit of angst in the sense that we’ve been really striving to do those things”, he said. “Is this going to be an inhibitor of that? We don’t know yet. What do we do? It’s a little bit of walking on eggshells.”

Dr. Hart says the proposed law isn’t just about race.

“It does say diversity, equity, and inclusion. But again it goes back to when we talk about diversity. Autism is diversity. Disability is diversity,” he said. “We really need to be very careful how we’re coining those terms because when we say, in essence, I’m using an extreme term of defunding something. Well, you’re potentially defunding that.”

He says the conversation should remain on what’s best for the institutions.

“The energy and effort have been so greatly, almost microscopically, focused on, oh this is just hate, it’s so wrong. Okay. When do we pause and start looking at where are we going to move on from here? What is the intentionality of it so we can continue to find spaces where we can empower others,” said Hart.

House Bill 1196 isn’t the only law on the table concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion. Senate Bill 410 would call for all publicly funded institutions to stop using that language. But it’s still in committee.

