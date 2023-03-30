Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to the moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here starting April 30. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri House votes to strip state funding from public libraries
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
Courtesy: KMOV
5 Missouri officers injured; suspected DWI driver arrested
A round of non-severe storms should move into northwest Arkansas around 6pm.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather and damaging wind Friday
Moped driver dies in a multiple-vehicle crash in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after armed person reported
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial
A grandmother visiting the country from El Salvador for her grandson's funeral was shot and...
Grandmother fatally shot while in the country for grandson's funeral
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
6 US troops have traumatic brain injury after Syria attacks
Find out if you have unclaimed property or money at unclaimed.org
With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you