Motorcyclist dies in crash at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash at a busy Springfield intersection.

Officers responded to the crash around 3 p.m. near Chestnut and Glenstone on Thursday. The crash involved the motorcyclist and the driver of a truck. Investigators say the driver of the truck was turning left to go northbound on Glenstone and crashed into the motorcycle.

Police have not identified the motorcyclist.

Police shut down Glenstone between Chestnut Expressway and St. Louis Street to investigate the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.