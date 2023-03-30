Motorcyclist dies in crash at busy Springfield intersection

Police say a motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash at a busy Springfield intersection.
Police say a motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash at a busy Springfield intersection.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash at a busy Springfield intersection.

Officers responded to the crash around 3 p.m. near Chestnut and Glenstone on Thursday. The crash involved the motorcyclist and the driver of a truck. Investigators say the driver of the truck was turning left to go northbound on Glenstone and crashed into the motorcycle.

Police have not identified the motorcyclist.

Police shut down Glenstone between Chestnut Expressway and St. Louis Street to investigate the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri House votes to strip state funding from public libraries
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
There is still a risk of scattered severe storms on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather and damaging wind Friday
Courtesy: KMOV
5 Missouri officers injured; suspected DWI driver arrested
Moped driver dies in a multiple-vehicle crash in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Weaubleau, Mo.
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Weaubleau, Mo.
FILE - Members of the Missouri House debate legislation on March 21, 2023, at the state Capitol...
Missouri House bans diversity funding; Senate likely to undo
Delays increasing passport wait times ahead of summer vacation
Summer vacation
On Your Side: 8 ways to save on your summer vacation
Delays increasing passport wait times ahead of summer vacation