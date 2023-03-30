PICTURES: KY3′s First Alert Weather Tour stops in Weaubleau, Mo.

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEAUBLEAU, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Weaubleau on Thursday night.

The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in weather school trivia, including some fiery experiments.

Here’s a look at future KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops.

  • Waynesville, Mo. on April 11
  • Mountain Grove, Mo. on April 27
  • Marshfield, Mo. on May 9

