PICTURES: KY3′s First Alert Weather Tour stops in Weaubleau, Mo.

WEAUBLEAU, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Weaubleau on Thursday night.

The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in weather school trivia, including some fiery experiments.

Here’s a look at future KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops.

Waynesville, Mo. on April 11

Mountain Grove, Mo. on April 27

Marshfield, Mo. on May 9

