Southwest Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison pushes proposed energy package

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KY3) - Southwest Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison wants to remove requirements for U.S. energy companies.

Democrats and Republicans are debating a proposed energy package. The resolution waives environmental requirements for domestic energy production, eliminates money for energy efficiency improvements, and cuts certain restrictions on the import and export of natural gas.

Congress will likely vote on the proposal Thursday. President Biden threatened a veto.

