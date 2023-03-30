Springfield School Board race heats up as attack ads air on TV

We spoke to the two candidates who are being targeted by an ad funded by “Southwest Missouri Forward PAC”
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Election day is Tuesday, April 4. And the Springfield School Board race is getting heated.

A political attack ad airing claims two school board candidates, Judy Brunner and incumbent Shurita Thomas-Tate, have a “hatred for American values.” The ad alleges Thomas-Tate is anti-American and falsely claims she advocates against the American flag.

The organization funding the 30-second ad is called “Southwest Missouri Forward PAC.” It has a P.O. Box based out of Columbia, Missouri

“It’s a school board race, and the school board is supposed to be nonpartisan, but clearly, this is being driven by politics,” said Shurita Thomas-Tate. “I did not watch it, and I have no intentions of watching it because it’s lies and harmful.”

“It is a bit mind-boggling right now in terms of resources that it seems to be taking,” said Judy Brunner. “When I saw last night one of the ads questioning my values as far as that was concerned, I was disappointed certainly, but I will tell you I stand by the word despicable.”

Throughout the ad, it shows images of Thomas-Tate standing for the pledge talking to board members, and then posing with the other candidate Judy Brunner.

“My father fought in World War Two, and he was a proud veteran,” said Bruner. “He really instilled in all of us the love of our country and patriotism.”

“They are attacking my character, but their commercial says more about who they are than what they say they say about me,” said Thomas-Tate.

The SWMO Forward PAC’s major donors also gave to candidates Landon McCarter and Chad Rollins. We asked both for an interview but did not hear back.

If you search for a website or social media page for the SWMO Forward PAC, nothing comes up. The PAC is listed on the Missouri Ethics Commission site with only the name of its treasurer, a woman who works with a political consulting firm in Columbia.

The members aren’t listed, but the donors are under ‘reports.’ Click HERE for a link.

