Springfield’s Ballot Questions: What do they mean?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Election day is April 4. Voters in Springfield have questions about the language on two ballot issues.

QUESTION 1:

One of the proposals that may be confusing is Question 1. It addresses how the city refers to and hires some employees, especially retired veterans. If passed, Question 1 will implement some housekeeping to address these issues.

It will do is change the title of city employees from personnel to human resources to reflect better how the city views its employees.

It also provides more flexibility and guidance on handling city employees whose schedules change, such as college students or temporary employees.

It modifies the hiring preference for military veterans. City Manager Jason Gage says that previously to have hiring preference, veterans had to have served on a tour. If Question 1 passes, that will change.

“In this case, we opened it up and said that any military veteran that has been discharged honorably is eligible for that,” said Gage.

If you vote yes on Question 1, you’ll be voting to implement these housekeeping and language changes for the City of Springfield.

Question 3:

In the city of Springfield, there is a 5% hotel tax for people who stay in hotels or motels. If Question 3 passes, it will repeal that 5% tax and replace it with a new 5% tax that applies to hotels, motels, and also short-term vacation rentals, such as Vrbos or AirBnbs.

If you vote yes on this question, you’re voting to repeal the old tax and implement the new one. Gage believes this tax will help hotels compete with short-term vacation rentals.

“The main purpose for that is to include short-term rentals, which a lot of people know as sometimes as vacation rentals such as Vrbo, Air BnB, those types of places,” said Gage. “The reason is we believe now, with the popularity of those, they actually do compete with hotels, and we feel that they should be on a level playing field.”

The money from the tax will pay off debt for Jordan Valley Park and contribute to tourism funds and promotion for the city.

