Taste of the Ozarks: Shrimp and Avocado Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add seafood to your salad.

Shrimp and Avocado Salad

2 lbs cooked shrimp peeled and deveined

1 large ripe avocado pit removed

1 seedless cucumber cut into half inch half circles

3 tbsp red onion minced

1 tbsp fresh dill chopped

½ cup green goddess dressing

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 cups mixed greens

3 Tbsp olive oil

In a bowl, whisk together dressing, dill, red onion, olive oil, and lemon zest. Cut the avocado into bite-sized pieces and toss with lemon juice. Add shrimp, cucumbers, and avocados to the dressing and toss to combine. Place greens on a serving dish and top with shrimp mixture.

The recipe serves 6-8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.