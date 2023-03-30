Taste of the Ozarks: Shrimp and Avocado Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add seafood to your salad.

Shrimp and Avocado Salad

  • 2 lbs cooked shrimp peeled and deveined
  • 1 large ripe avocado pit removed
  • 1 seedless cucumber cut into half inch half circles
  • 3 tbsp red onion minced
  • 1 tbsp fresh dill chopped
  • ½ cup green goddess dressing
  • 1 tsp lemon zest
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 cups mixed greens
  • 3 Tbsp olive oil

In a bowl, whisk together dressing, dill, red onion, olive oil, and lemon zest. Cut the avocado into bite-sized pieces and toss with lemon juice. Add shrimp, cucumbers, and avocados to the dressing and toss to combine. Place greens on a serving dish and top with shrimp mixture.

The recipe serves 6-8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

