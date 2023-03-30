On Your Side: 8 ways to save on your summer vacation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travel experts say brace yourself for sticker shock when booking your summer vacation.

Along with everything else, your summer vacation will cost you more this year. Expect to pay anywhere from $200 to $500 more per person. Travel experts say airlines are mostly to blame.

“If you have not booked already, now is the time to do so,” said Dena Wright with Southwest Travel.

Wright says folks are heading south. Popular vacation spots include Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

“Hotels have gone up, but the biggest change is the airlines themselves,” she said.

There’s a massive staff shortage in the airline industry. Expect fewer flights and booking choices.

“Whereas before, we would have the opportunity to catch the next flight, travel through a different city, and a lot of other options. Now you’re looking at all the flights that are traveling are full,” she said.

Read the fine print on your travel insurance. You decide if it’s worth it.

“Make sure you look at the monetary value that they cover. Right now, with the prices of fights going up, it may be five days before they have another flight getting to your destination,” said Wright.

You know it takes months, sometimes years, to save up for a big getaway, but there are things you can do to cut the cost.

Travel on Weekdays:

“Take a look at traveling during different days. Maybe travel on a Tuesday or Wednesday,” said Wright.

Book a 3-Star Hotel:

“In the travel world, the difference between a five-star and a three-star. Maybe the three-star hotel has 100 rooms instead of 500 rooms. It may not have a corporate meeting room. Which isn’t going to be important on a vacation, but you’re still going to have comfortable amenities,” said Wright.

Which Credit Card Matters:

Those airfare points and hotel points can really save you money.

Joining a loyalty program might be worth it if you travel more than once a year.

Ask for Discounts:

For example, AARP members can sometimes save up to 30% off with car rentals.

Find Free Things:

Always check out free attractions like national landmarks, parks, and museums.

Buy Snacks:

Head to a drug store and stock up on snacks. Then skip breakfast unless it’s free.

Don’t Get Caught Up Buying Souvenirs:

Gifts can get expensive and take up room in your suitcase.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.