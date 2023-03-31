Camden County EMA Director reminds you to have a weather plan

By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - With severe weather approaching, the Camden County Emergency Management Director reminds you to have a severe weather plan. The county has no public shelters.

“For a county like Camden County, that’s a rural county is very large. It wouldn’t be feasible to have a single big storm shelter. It just would be difficult to bring people to it, and there’s a lot of logistics that would just would not work out,” said Henley.

There is another option.

”Government buildings, anything like libraries, courthouse, anything like that, if you happen to be in them when a storm hits, we will ask you to go to an interior part of the building or a lower level so that you can be protected if it does turn into more severe storms,” said Henley.

Be sure you get inside and stay away from windows.

“Have a go bag ready. Subscribe to emergency alerts, get a weather radio because these are one of the best things that you can get. You can pick them up at Walmart, and you can get them on Amazon.”

Also, download your KY3 Weather App for the latest updates.

Download for Apple Products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid Products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri House votes to strip state funding from public libraries
There is still a risk of scattered severe storms on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather and damaging wind Friday
Police say a motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash at a busy Springfield intersection.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash at busy Springfield intersection
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
Courtesy: KMOV
5 Missouri officers injured; suspected DWI driver arrested

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) is tagged out by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman...
Springer’s 5 hits help Jays outlast Cards in opener
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of an opening...
Pablo Lopez, Twins’ bullpen blank Royals on opening day
Been to a restaurant or drive-thru? You've probably experienced the workforce shortage that...
New Springfield eateries are entering a workforce-depleted market; what do they do?
Stay at a 3-star hotel
On Your Side: 8 ways to save on your summer vacation