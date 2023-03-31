Camden County EMA Director reminds you to have a weather plan

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - With severe weather approaching, the Camden County Emergency Management Director reminds you to have a severe weather plan. The county has no public shelters.

“For a county like Camden County, that’s a rural county is very large. It wouldn’t be feasible to have a single big storm shelter. It just would be difficult to bring people to it, and there’s a lot of logistics that would just would not work out,” said Henley.

There is another option.

”Government buildings, anything like libraries, courthouse, anything like that, if you happen to be in them when a storm hits, we will ask you to go to an interior part of the building or a lower level so that you can be protected if it does turn into more severe storms,” said Henley.

Be sure you get inside and stay away from windows.

“Have a go bag ready. Subscribe to emergency alerts, get a weather radio because these are one of the best things that you can get. You can pick them up at Walmart, and you can get them on Amazon.”

