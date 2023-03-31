CATCH-A-CROOK: Man suspected in more than a dozen thefts in western Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

March 18, 2023 700 S. Eric Avenue (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives want to identify a man they believe is responsible for more than a dozen thefts in western Greene County. The crimes also involve several stolen firearms. Investigators have been tracking thefts from vehicles in neighborhoods near I-44 and S. Haseltine and West Bypass.

Security video from two homes in the Bent Tree subdivision show a man checking vehicles in driveways and parked along the street. The man is wearing gloves and looking for unlocked cars. In one video, he’s seen checking doors on four vehicles, but all of them are locked.

In the second video, he finds a truck left unlocked in a driveway. Deputy Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the man looks immediately under the driver’s seat where most people would keep a firearm in their vehicle. Rippee says for the month of March, detectives are investigating 6 thefts from unlocked vehicles in this area. Of those crimes, four firearms were stolen.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a total of 15 thefts from vehicles near Rutledge-Wilson Farm, Willard Orchard Hills Elementary School, the Bent Tree subdivision, as well as the Deer Run and Deer Lake subdivisions.

If you recognize the man or have any information on these crimes, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

