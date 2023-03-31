Chiefs agree to keep camp at Missouri Western through 2024

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce signs autographs at NFL football training camp...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce signs autographs at NFL football training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will begin defense of their third Super Bowl title at Missouri Western State University, agreeing Friday to a deal to continue holding training camp at the Division II school through the 2024 season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has long been a proponent of sequestering his teams on college campuses to help build unity. The facility is about an hour north of Kansas City, which means players and staff can still return home for off days, though they otherwise remain in the dorms on campus.

The Chiefs once held training camp in Wisconsin but have called Missouri Western home since 2010.

It was once commonplace for NFL teams to go away for camp, particularly those in warm-weather climates, who preferred to head north for cooler summer temperatures. But the Chiefs are among just a few teams that still load up their gear each July as more and more teams find their own facilities to be more economical and convenient.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

