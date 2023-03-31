First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes on the skies.
The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 8 p.m. It includes these counties:
- Camden, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Maries, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Morgan, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
Arkansas Counties:
- Baxter, Ark.
- Boone, Ark.
- Fulton, Ark.
- Izard, Ark
- Lee, AR
- Lincoln, AR
- Little River, AR
- Marion, Ark.
- Newton, Ark.
- Searcy, Ark.
- Sharp, Ark.
- Stone, Ark
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for all modes of severe storms. The storms will move to the northeast.
