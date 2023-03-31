First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes on the skies.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 8 p.m. It includes these counties:

  • Camden, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

Arkansas Counties:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark
  • Lee, AR
  • Lincoln, AR
  • Little River, AR
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for all modes of severe storms. The storms will move to the northeast.

