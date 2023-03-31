First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes on the skies.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 8 p.m. It includes these counties:

Camden, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

Arkansas Counties:

Baxter, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark

Lee, AR

Lincoln, AR

Little River, AR

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for all modes of severe storms. The storms will move to the northeast.

