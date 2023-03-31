FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking high wind & a severe threat today

Good Friday morning, everyone. We made it to the weekend once again. However, we’re starting it off with a First Alert Weather Day like we did last weekend. Unlike last Friday, we aren’t dealing with a flooding threat from the thunderstorm chances today. That being said, we have a level 2 to level 3 risk for severe weather across the Ozarks for later today.

First Alert Day locked in for today (KY3)

Not only will we have the chance for scattered strong to severe t-storms today, the storm system coming in from the west will be packing quite a bit of wind to get the weekend started. In terms of the storms, we’ll watch for development along and ahead of the approaching dry-line late this morning and through the afternoon.

Storm system coming in from the west (KY3)

In terms of the severe threats with any expected t-storms today, the large hail and the flooding threat will stay low. However, we have to keep the tornado threat elevated for some of the storms that could pass through the eastern Ozarks. Plus, inside and out of any t-storms, we’ll have to keep the high wind threat on the high side.

Wind, hail & tornado threat to watch today (KY3)

When could we see the earliest rain and t-storms try to get going? FutureCast wants to hint at some scattered showers and a few t-storms trying to get going west of US 65 by 9 or 10 o’clock this morning. Any showers and storms that develop will be moving quickly to the northeast around 50 mph. By noon today, rain and scattered t-storms could work into the central Ozarks.

Showers & a few t-storms try to develop late this morning (KY3)

Shower & t-storm chances in the area by noon (KY3)

By this afternoon, storms chances will start working into the eastern Ozarks. As storms continue to spark up and develop, the upper-level low with this system will begin working into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. That orientation could allow for the strongest wind threat in the storms and a chance for some hail and isolated tornadoes to present itself. By 5 or 6 this evening, the storms at their strongest will push east of us with our overall storm threat clearing out to the east by 7 o’clock.

Watching afternoon t-storms in the eastern Ozarks today (KY3)

Storm threat moves east of the area this evening (KY3)

With this storm system, we’ll have a downright windy day outside of any t-storms that materialize. Everyone is under either a wind advisory or a high wind warning until we get into this evening.

Wind alerts in place for today (KY3)

These are in place for today because our wind gusts will continue to increase to an average of 40 mph by the noon hour. By late this afternoon, gusts at their strongest could push between 50 and 55 mph in parts of the Ozarks. With these gusts kicking up as the dry line passes late this afternoon, that could also increase the fire danger for the afternoon and the early evening hours.

Gusts pushing near or over 50 mph in spots today (KY3)

With the south wind in action and despite our chances for showers and t-storms, we’ll see warm highs today in the middle to upper 70s.

Warm highs this Friday afternoon (KY3)

Behind our passing dry-line and cold front, we’ll see our south wind today turn westerly this evening and out of the northwest for our Saturday. Fortunately, the expected wind gusts will try to back off a little for Saturday.

Northwest gusts continue for Saturday (KY3)

Despite mostly sunny skies, the northwest wind for Saturday will bring lows down into the upper 30s and lower 40s to start the day out. While we will warm up, it will be a chilly day with highs between the middle 50s and 60° Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, the south wind returns for Sunday. That will be ready to send us from a cold Sunday morning to highs back near 70°. While a quick upper-level wave could pass nearby, it will mainly keep us mostly to partly sunny for Sunday.

Chilly Saturday and mild Sunday (KY3)

A quick look at early next week has us dry overall with partly sunny skies for Monday. Plus, highs will be back into the upper 70s across the Ozarks. While I can’t rule out a few isolated showers or t-storms in the northern Ozarks during the day Monday, another strong storm system will come at us for next Tuesday. That will set us up for another chance for severe weather and another First Alert Weather Day.

Another severe threat next Tuesday (KY3)

After highs push into the upper 70s once again Tuesday, we’ll turn chilly and dry for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see highs back in the middle to upper 50s for both days after lows in the middle 40s Wednesday and middle 30s Thursday morning. A sneak peek at next weekend shows another chance for rain that could line up by next Friday.

