Gov. Parson signs order, activates state’s Emergency Operations Plan

Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivers State of the State address.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order activating the state’s Emergency Operations Plan and National Guard in response to severe weather.

“Parts of Missouri are already experiencing severe weather with more forecasted across the state throughout the evening,” a press release from the governor said.

“As areas across the state are already beginning to be impacted by severe weather, we want to ensure all necessary state resources are available if extreme disruptions and damage were to affect our communities,” Gov. Parson said. “While we pray for Missourians’ safety and that extensive response efforts will not be needed, state government must always be prepared. We stand ready to assist and urge all Missourians to heed weather warnings and to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Executive Order 23-03 will expire on April 30, otherwise terminated or extended.

