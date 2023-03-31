Lake Ozark Fire District implements satellite paramedic program

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A satellite paramedic program is the first of its kind at Lake of the Ozarks, and it’s a way to get more people willing to become a paramedic.

Departments all across the state are seeing a shortage of people wanting to be paramedics.

”There are a lot of folks that don’t go to paramedic programs as it is,” said Deputy Chief of EMS Marc Carr.

Many people run into travel issues involved in the training.

”Because you have to drive an hour and a half to two hours to get to them plus it is two days a week, and if you’re working full-time jobs they can’t do that,” said Carr.

So a solution was created. Having a satellite program here in Lake Ozark. The program is a year-long with some flexibility.

“We will actually give them our classroom for a streaming paramedic program, it’ll be two days a week starting in June. And students can attend that either or so you don’t have to attend both days. The reason for doing it two days is for people to be able to fit that into their schedule. Again, it’ll start June 23, with an anticipated graduation of August 24,” said Carr.

If you’d like to enroll Nick McDaniels. His email is Jcadedu@gmail.com.

