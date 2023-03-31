Many in Springfield without power, City Utilities crews working to assess the cause/damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High winds may be a factor, as many in Springfield are without power.

According to the City Utilities outage map, nearly 400 are without power near Ozarks Technical Community College, over 600 are without power around Missouri State University and south to Portland Street, and around 100 near the Galloway neighborhood. There are several other reports throughout Springfield that show a lower number of reports.

City Utilities crews will be out assessing the cause and damages that could be causing the outages. We will update this store with that information and when power begins being restored.

