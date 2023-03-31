Many in Springfield without power, City Utilities crews working to assess the cause/damage

City Utilities Outage Map
City Utilities Outage Map(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High winds may be a factor, as many in Springfield are without power.

According to the City Utilities outage map, nearly 400 are without power near Ozarks Technical Community College, over 600 are without power around Missouri State University and south to Portland Street, and around 100 near the Galloway neighborhood. There are several other reports throughout Springfield that show a lower number of reports.

City Utilities crews will be out assessing the cause and damages that could be causing the outages. We will update this store with that information and when power begins being restored.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash at a busy Springfield intersection.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash at busy Springfield intersection
First Alert Day locked in for today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking high wind & a severe threat today
Sen. Josh Hawley proposes bill to help clean up Jana Elementary
Sen. Josh Hawley: “I was the only senator to vote no on that and I would do it again.”
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting at Hickory Hill restaurant
2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week

Latest News

Meet the Candidates: Mayoral candidates in Springfield share why to vote for them
Cherry Blossom Kite and Piñata Festival
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivers State of the State address.
Gov. Parson signs order, activates state’s Emergency Operations Plan
Springfield Police Department hosting Citizens Police Academy