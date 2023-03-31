Officials detail what caused the train derailment at Silver Dollar City last October

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office has released what caused the train at Silver Dollar City to derail in October 2022.

Six guests and one employee suffered minor to moderate injuries during the derailment.

According to a report from the Fire Marshal’s Office and Wolf Railway Consulting, there was uneven wear on a side bearing allowing carriage #3 to lean, springs in trucks were not the same height, there was a misalignment of the rails, railroad tie spacing was not consistent, and there were loose joint bolts. MoDOT officials also report that another possible cause could include track warp where the train car derailed.

Pictures of the train taken by Wolf Railway Consulting show washers from the truck bolts on the ground near the tracks.

“Proving that bolts sheared during the derailment,” said the report.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office gave Solver Dollar City the following recommendations:

Develop track safety standards for a 2-foot narrow gage track, as there are no standards

Install ties at a consistent spacing

Measure side bearing at set intervals

Correct and monitor the correct alignment of rails

Ensure and monitor joint bolts for tightness

Ensure weight is evenly distributed during passenger loading

Silver Dollar City sent us this statement:

We have implemented several changes to modernize safety and procedural standards for the train. All of the changes have been reviewed by the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office, which has since released the train for operation.

