Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township. (Source: New Jersey State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) – A dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy in New Jersey was caught on camera.

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township.

The 4-year-old boy and his black lab had wandered away from their house and were missing for more than an hour.

While searching the woods, Trooper Ian Emmi and the child’s mother finally heard the boy off in the distance.

He was found about half a mile from his house, officials said. You can hear him tell the trooper through tears, “I lost my shoe.”

Thankfully, the terrified child was found safe and in good health with his dog by his side.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash at a busy Springfield intersection.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash at busy Springfield intersection
First Alert Day locked in for today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking high wind & a severe threat today
Sen. Josh Hawley proposes bill to help clean up Jana Elementary
Sen. Josh Hawley: “I was the only senator to vote no on that and I would do it again.”
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting at Hickory Hill restaurant
2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week

Latest News

Springfield Police Department hosting Citizens Police Academy
KY3 News interviewed candidates for Springfield City Council General Seat D. The race features...
APRIL ELECTION: Candidates for Springfield Council General Seat D discuss issues
Meet the Candidates: Candidates for Springfield City Council Seat D ask for your vote
This undated photo shows Evelyn Dieckhaus a student at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn....
Mourners gather for 1st Nashville school shooting funeral
Sophia Negroponte, 30, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Former US intel director’s daughter gets 35 years for murder