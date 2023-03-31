Police investigate counterfeit money in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Republic are investigating several bogus bills that turned up at local businesses over the past few months.

Police say charges are pending against one person. They have a suspect in another counterfeit case that’s under investigation.

The fake money showed up all across the city at well-known spots like Macadoodle’s, Kum and Go, Dollar Tree, and Wendy’s.

“It’s always frustrating whenever you hear that people are trying to take advantage of the system,” said Lance Talley, business owner.

Talley owns “Down South,” a food truck that sits in the Macadoodle’s parking lot in Republic. Talley has his eyes peeled after learning counterfeit money is circulating because the fake bills ended up at the same Macadoodle’s location where his food truck sits.

”We will be much more vigilant about it now, knowing that that’s something that could be possibly happening to us because we do accept cash as a form of payment,” said Talley.

Republic police say counterfeit $10s, $20s, and $100 bills have surfaced.

Corporal Samuel Dunn says clerks need to slow down and pay more attention, and with garage sale season right around the corner, homeowners should also be alert.

“The fake bills will say “for motion picture use only” on them,” said Dunn. “The colors are not accurate at all, and you can tell a big difference if you actually look at the bill because there are no security marks.”

Republic police tell us the suspects and counterfeit cases they are investigating are not connected.

