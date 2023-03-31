Springfield Police Department hosting Citizens Police Academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you want a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at Springfield Police Department, now’s your chance.

The Department is taking applications for its Citizens Police Academy. People who live in Springfield and are over 18 are eligible to apply.

You must also pass a background check.

The program takes place in August and will cover a variety of topics, such as policies, investigative processes, and policing tactics.

There will be 30 hours of instruction over 10 weeks of the program. The program happens on Thursdays.

Cris Swaters, Public Affairs Officer for Springfield Police Department, hopes the academy gives citizens a better understanding of how the police department functions.

“Getting that behind-the-scenes look is really important to the citizens of Springfield to see how we serve you and both how we can work together to reduce crime and make Springfield a better place to live and work,” said Swaters.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on May 1. To apply, click here.

