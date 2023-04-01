Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Officials say Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison. (Source: WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a maximum security prison.

WCSC reports the state’s corrections department made the decision on Friday after Murdaugh’s reception and evaluation process was complete.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences in the killings of his wife and son at the family’s rural hunting property in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Protective Custody Review Board reports it met this week to make a recommendation for a statewide protective custody classification for Murdaugh.

The four-member board included SCDC security, mental health and classification experts, the agency said.

“Inmates in this unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population,” the agency said in a statement. “Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons.”

According to the department, the unit currently houses 28 inmates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash at a busy Springfield intersection.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash at busy Springfield intersection
High winds may cause power outages, travel difficulties and a fire danger.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High Winds Tonight-Cooler Saturday
A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.
Fishing guides reel in 63-pound invasive fish
First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks
Sen. Josh Hawley proposes bill to help clean up Jana Elementary
Sen. Josh Hawley: “I was the only senator to vote no on that and I would do it again.”

Latest News

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and LSU's Alexis Morris go after a loose ball during the first...
Mulkey-led LSU women reach 1st title game, top Virginia Tech
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 1 dead
According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 2 dead following Wynne tornado
Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash
A tornado has plowed through Arkansas’ capital and surrounding areas, reducing rooftops to...
Tornado damage in Wynne, Arkansas