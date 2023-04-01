Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says

Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway.(Lexie Hamil via WLBT)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating a deadly collision where a man changing a tire on a highway was killed.

WLBT reports that 27-year-old Robert Hamil died after he was struck by a vehicle while he was changing a flat tire on Thursday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus hit Robert Hamil on Highway 16 in Yazoo County during the overnight hours.

The 27-year-old was the father of two girls and graduated from Mississippi College. He was also the son of Bob Hamil, the owner of Mama Hamil’s, a popular southern restaurant in Madison.

“Helping others was a strong trait of Robert, no matter the need or size of the job,” his obituary read. “The day after the tornado struck Rolling Fork, Robert and Lexie [his wife] loaded up construction equipment. They worked and assisted those in need for 16 hours to aid others.”

Robert Hamil’s family said his funeral is scheduled for next week. It will be held at the First Ridgeland Baptist Church, where the family attends.

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.
Fishing guides reel in 63-pound invasive fish
Silver Dolalr City Train Derailment. Courtesy: Wolf Railroad Consulting
Officials detail what caused the train derailment at Silver Dollar City last October
First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks
Highs about 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool & breezy today
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

Latest News

Police released aerial photos that show storm damage after a violent tornado devasted the area...
Aerial footage shows tornado damage in North Little Rock
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and...
Tornadoes kill at least 18 across Midwest and South
According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves...
NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement
Motorcycle Crash generic
Versailles, Mo. man killed in Friday night motorcycle crash