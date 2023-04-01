Mansfield firefighter killed, officer injured by a drunk driver

The Mansfield Police Department is asking for prayers after a firefighter was killed and a police officer was injured after being hit by a drunk driver.(WBNG)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mansfield Police Department is asking for prayers after a firefighter was killed and a police officer was injured after being hit by a drunk driver Saturday morning.

The department posted on Facebook that the pair were parked “well off the roadway” when they were struck on the side by the driver.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday on Business Route 60 just south of U.S. Highway 60 in Mansfield.

Officer Michale Bryson, 39, and Firefighter Justin Sanders, 31, were parked on the side of the road when the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center of the road and hit Bryson and Sanders.

Sanders was in the passenger seat and died at the scene. Officer Bryson was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition.

According to the crash report, the 21-year-old driver of the truck sought his own medical treatment.

