Naked Baxter County, Ark. man arrested after leading authorities on a manhunt

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Baxter County man has been arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit and a manhunt Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Trevior Henley of Mountain Home was arrested on charges of:

Driving while intoxicated

Fleeing by vehicle

Reckless driving

Improper passing

Driving left of center

Refusal of intoxication request

Criminal trespass

Disorderly conduct

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, deputies got a call from a person saying an unknown man in a white Ford Mustang pulled into the driveway of their home. The man, identified as Henley, got out of the car naked and started masturbating.

When deputies arrived at the house, Henley got back in his car and tried to leave. He then drove into a tree and another car and left the scene, heading south on Highway 201. Henley then led deputies on a high-speed chase but lost the car.

According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, deputies then searched nearby areas and called in its helicopter to assist in the search.

Around 10:30 a.m. deputies found the car and then used canine tracking to find Henley. around 11:30 a.m. the canine tracking team found Henley hiding in a wooded area. Deputies then arrested him.

He is being held in the Baxter County Jail on a $15,000 bond and will appear in court later this month.

