Suspect killed in Morgan County, Mo. officer-involved shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Morgan County Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the shooting was between the suspect and Morgan County deputies.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.