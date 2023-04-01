Vernon County, Mo. man killed in head-on crash near Nevada
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Walker, Missouri man has died after a head-on crash Friday night near Nevada.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 58-year-old Gordon Buttorff was driving east along U.S. Highway 54 when he cross the center line and hit another car head-on.
Buttorff was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver, a 21-year-old man from El Dorado Springs, was taken to a hospital in Joplin.
This crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday about a mile and a half east of Nevada.
