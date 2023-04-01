Versailles, Mo. man killed in Friday night motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Versailles has died after a motorcycle crash Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 33-year-old Jacob Martinez was riding his motorcycle on Highway W southeast of Versailles when he failed to negotiate a turn and crossed the center of the road.

His motorcycle started to skid, then overturned and went off the left side of the road and hit a sign. Martinez was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m.

This is MSHP Troop F’s 11th fatal crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

