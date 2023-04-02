Charred human remains found in burnt truck in New Madrid County

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.
By Olivia Tock and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department discovered burnt human remains in a truck this morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., on April 2, the Sheriff’s Department received a call of a vehicle on fire in a field near County Road 725. Upon arrival to the scene, Deputies located the truck was burnt. After inspection, they also discovered that there were charred human remains were in the vehicle.

The SEMO Major Case Squad conducted numerous interviews, while investigators and Missouri State Fire Marshals processed the scene. An autopsy of the body is scheduled tomorrow on April 3, at 9:30 a.m. in Farmington, Mo. Identification of the body found is pending the autopsy.

No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

