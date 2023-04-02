FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up Sunday & early next week

Good Saturday evening, everyone. After tracking storms the other day, it was nice to see a lot of sunshine and quiet skies return for today. The northwest wind today forced lows back into the upper 30s across much of the area this morning. Once the breeze lightened up, we had highs back into the upper 50s to even middle 60s this afternoon. Looking ahead, high pressure at the surface will keep us quiet for tonight while we keep an eye on the building cold front to our west. In the upper-levels of the atmosphere, we have one wave coming out of the deep Desert Southwest that will pass nearby Sunday and another one eager to come into play by this coming Tuesday.

With clear skies tonight and a lightening breeze returning out of the south later on, it will set the stage for a cold Sunday morning across the area. In fact, frost advisories are out for the Missouri Ozarks along and east of Highway 5 until 9 o’clock Sunday morning. Under those advisories, we’ll have lows at least drop back into the middle 30s by sunrise Sunday. Everyone else will drop back into the upper 30s or near 40° for Sunday morning.

Through the day, the south wind will increase to sustained speeds between 10 and 20 mph in general. At times, especially in the Missouri Ozarks, some gusts near 30 mph could come to fruition. This with dry air in place Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon will lead to an elevated fire danger.

On the plus side, this is a setup that will warm us up quickly with temperatures in the 60s by noon and highs back into the lower 70s for many of us for the coming afternoon.

By late Sunday afternoon, the upper-level wave coming out of the southwest will pass just to our south. However, I expect it to pass close by to bring partly sunny skies in by late afternoon. Getting into the evening, the lift with that wave and some incoming moisture could result in some scattered showers and some t-storms for parts of northern Arkansas. I think this is a chance for rain and t-storms that will last until 11 o’clock Sunday night. I DO NOT expect these rain chances to turn heavy or strong.

Before this disturbance clears out on Monday, it will have mostly cloudy skies in place for Monday morning with also a chance for some isolated showers to pop up in spots across the Ozarks. It will be a brief chance for that Monday morning before skies turn partly sunny Monday afternoon.

The clouds and the south wind means Monday morning lows will only drop back into the lower to middle 50s across the Ozarks. For the afternoon, we’ll trend even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

For Tuesday, we’ll be mild with lows in the middle 60s in the morning and highs back near 80° for the afternoon. Tuesday will also be the day where another strong storm system wants to come into play. After a quiet Tuesday morning, we’ll keep a sharp eye on the sky for the afternoon and evening. Tuesday afternoon will start out with a layer of warm air aloft we call the cap. That prevents any showers and t-storms from either forming or turning too strong. While there’s still some question if the cap can completely break, the setup maps below show what could happen if the cap breaks. Scattered t-storms certainly appear possible across parts of the Ozarks for Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening. Following that chance for storms, a potential line of strong to severe t-storms could develop ahead of the approaching cold front and work into the Ozarks from west to east during the pre-dawn hours Wednesday.

Given the setup for Tuesday, we’re keeping it as a First Alert Weather Day. We’ll watch for t-storms that could turn strong to severe Tuesday afternoon and evening and for a potential line of storms going into late Tuesday night. We’ll certainly keep an eye on the wind, hail and tornado threat as well. The likelihood of the threats will become clearer over the next few days.

Behind the system, we’ll turn mostly sunny for Wednesday and keep dry under partly sunny skies for the rest of the week. Temperatures will certainly trend cooler right behind the front. Highs will drop back into the middle 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Not only will that be a good deal below normal, morning lows will range between the 30s and 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. By next weekend, we’ll turn a bit mild again with highs back in the lower to middle 60s.

