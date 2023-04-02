Gallo blasts 2 homers, Twins sweep Royals with 7-4 win

Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares (14) celebrates Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, after...
Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares (14) celebrates Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — Joey Gallo hit two home runs, Joe Ryan gave up one run over six innings and the Minnesota Twins completed a sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 7-4 victory on Sunday.

Gallo hit his first home run of the game in the sixth inning and in the next frame belted a three-run blast over the right field bullpen to extend the Twins’ lead to 6-1. It was his 16th career multi-homer game.

“Obviously, you want to start off well and it’s really early, but I wanted to help my team and I felt like I wasn’t contributing as much as I wanted to the first couple of games, but it’s good to have a good day today,” Gallo said. “We’ve been working a lot and even worked after the game for like 30 to 45 minutes yesterday with all the hitting coaches. I’ve been feeling pretty good, so hopeful keep that going.”

After failing to score in the first two games of the season, the Royals finally got a run in the second inning on Edward Olivares’ homer. That broke a 19-inning scoreless streak — the team’s longest drought to start a season in franchise history.

“You hope it is momentum, but tomorrow is a new day,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “Just because you don’t get runs one day doesn’t mean you can’t the next and vice versa. These guys are working hard, the mood was good and the work before that game was good so it is not something to be concerned about.”

The home run was the only blemish for Ryan (1-0). He went six innings, struck out six and allowed one earned run, three hits and two walks. Brad Keller (0-1) threw 4 ⅔ innings, giving up two earned runs, five hits, four walks and fanned six.

“As he found his off-speed pitches, the game changed for him,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think he was battling himself for a little bit and probably only had one pitch to work with in the first couple of innings.”

In his first start as a Royal, Matt Duffy hit a two-run homer to left field into the fountains, but it wasn’t enough for Kansas City.

“I think we showed some signs (of offensive momentum) today,” Duffy said. “The beginning of the season is tough because everyone is looking for that first hit. Once you get that out of the way, you can settle into the season. It was a tough first couple of games, but adjustments were made, which is what you look for in a young team.”

The Twins swept their opening series for the first time since 2017, when they also did it against Kansas City.

SLOW SOPHOMORE STARTS

The Kansas City trio of MJ Melendez, Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino is a combined 1-for-28 with 10 strikeouts to start its second-year campaigns.

“If those guys are on base, it is easier to score runs,” Quatraro said. “If they can get on, we have a better chance of scoring.”

UP NEXT

Twins: Send RHP Tyler Mahle to the mound Monday as they continue their road trip in Miami, where they’ll faceRHP Johnny Cueto.

Royals: Kansas City goes with RHP Brady Singer when they host Toronto and RHP Jose Berrios on Monday to start a four-game set.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.
Fishing guides reel in 63-pound invasive fish
The Mansfield Police Department is asking for prayers after a firefighter was killed and a...
Mansfield firefighter killed, officer injured by a drunk driver
Deverin King headshot
Coaches react to death of 18-year-old Evangel athlete Deverin King
Police tape generic
Burglary suspect killed in Morgan County, Mo. officer-involved shooting
Breezy at times
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up Sunday & early next week

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home...
Gorman hits 2 homers in St. Louis’ 9-4 win over Toronto
O-Zone: Drury 11, SBU 0
A total of 11,301 fans cheered on the Current in their 4-1 loss to the Portland Thorns,...
KC Current set new attendance record, fans excited to be there
Angel of Empire scores easy win in $1M Arkansas Derby