KC Current set new attendance record, fans excited to be there

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A record crowd was at Children’s Mercy Park for the Current’s home opener there.

A total of 11,301 fans cheered on the Current in their 4-1 loss to the Portland Thorns, breaking their previous record of 10,395 set last season. The Current may be the new team on the block in Kansas City, but they have developed a dedicated fan base.

“I think it’s insane that this is happening in the center of the country, in Kansas City,” said Current fan Cara Simmons. “This is amazing.”

“It’s really cool because it’s a very fun environment,” said Current fan Karis Barton. “It’s very energetic. You can see there are not a lot of empty seats, and I’m really excited for the new stadium, too.”

The Current’s new home stadium is scheduled to open in 2024.

Some fans are already ready to move into their team’s new facility.

“I got my ticket already,” said Current fan Ann Burton. “We’re all ready!”

“I think this is what everyone needs to see, the beauty that’s happening in Kansas City,” Simmons said. “That we support women. That we support women’s sports.”

“I’m really excited because it’s the first stadium that’s just for women,” Barton said. “We’ll probably set a new [attendance] record whenever that becomes a building.”

Current fans said they feel something unique around the team and that they think something special is brewing in KC.

“It feels like something really exciting is happening in Kansas City and we’re happy to be a part of it,” said Erin Simmons.

“This is what everybody needs to see, to come to Kansas City because we are doing the work. The great, great work of supporting women,” added Cara Simmons.

The Current’s next home game is April 23 against the Orlando Pride.

