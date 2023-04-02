Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed a Mansfield firefighter, injured police officer

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Mansfield man has been charged in the fatal crash that killed a Mansfield firefighter/Wright County EMT and injured a Mansfield police officer.

The Wright County prosecutor has formally charged 21-year-old Kody Skaggs with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in serious injuries.

Justin Sanders and Michael Shane Bryson were sitting in a Ford pickup truck Saturday morning, participating in a ride-a-long and performing traffic surveillance on Business Route 60 just south of U.S. Highway 60 in Mansfield.

Skaggs was driving a GMC pickup truck when he crossed the center of the road and hit Sanders and Bryson. Sanders died on the scene, and Bryson was taken to Cox South in Springfield.

According to Mansfield Police Chief Tim Stuart, Officer Bryson is out of the ICU and will be having surgery soon.

According to the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, funeral and visitation arrangements for Sanders have been made for this week.

Skaggs is being held in the Wright County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond with special conditions, according to Wright County Sheriff Sonny Byerley.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.