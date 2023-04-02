Pleansant Hope man killed in head-on crash near Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Pleasant Hope, Mo. man has died after a head-on crash near Springfield Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred on Route H near Farm Road 48, six miles north of Springfield, around 10 p.m.

The crash happened when a 2011 Ford Edge, driven by 54-year-old John Smith, heading south, and a 2006 GMC Sierra, driven by a 51-year-old man from Buffalo, Missouri, heading north, hit each other head-on.

Smith was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital, and the other man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

The crash report does not state how the head-on crash happened. This is MSHP Troop D’s 20th fatal crash of 2023.

