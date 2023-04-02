Several controlled burns scheduled in Arkansas Sunday; could lead to smokey skies

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Around ten controlled burns are scheduled to take place Sunday in Arkansas, burning several thousands of acres.

According to National Forest fire managers, the burns will be taking place at these locations, with some being in the Ozark- St. Francis National Forest in northwest Arkansas:

  • Baxter County: 20 acres
  • Drew County: 35 acres
  • Franklin County: 2,852 acres
  • Independence County: 30 acres
  • Montogermy County: 3,056 acres
  • Scott County: 1,845 acres
  • White County: 35 acres
  • Yell County, two different locations: 2,379 acres

“The USDA Forest Service takes a risk-informed approach to managing prescribed fire. Fire managers pay special attention to smoke management and the safety of the public and firefighters during all operations,” fire managers said in a news release.

Smoke from burns in Arkansas has traveled north through the Springfield area in recent weeks and could be visible in Springfield again this evening.

