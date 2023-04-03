Biltmore Estate employee dies after tree falls during high winds

Officials said Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire and Rescue and the Biltmore’s company police responded.
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An employee of the Biltmore Estate was killed after a tree fell during a high wind gust Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the property.

“This tragedy is devastating to all of us on the Biltmore team and we all feel the weight of this heartbreaking event. We are offering assistance to the family at this time and providing support to our employees who are impacted by the death of their friend and co-worker,” the Biltmore said in a statement.

This news comes just under a year after 46-year-old firefighter Casey Skudin was killed by a falling tree at the Biltmore Estate.

Skudin and his family were in the Asheville area in June 2022 to celebrate his 46th birthday and Father’s Day when a tree fell on their rental car.

His wife filed a lawsuit, concerned about other trees she saw on the property causing potential injuries or deaths.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

